Holcim Philippines taps Vera for ‘Built to Excel’ campaign

RECOGNIZING their common push for excellence, Holcim Philippines, Inc. recently tapped mixed martial arts (MMA) champion Brandon “The Truth” Vera for its newest campaign — “Built to Excel.”

As Holcim’s latest brand ambassador, Mr. Vera, the reigning ONE Championship world heavyweight champion, will help highlight Holcim Excel, the company’s flagship general purpose cement brand, which is set to celebrate its 20th year in 2021.

The company, along with Mr. Vera and ONE Championship, has lined up activities over social media for the campaign. It has also produced materials for its trade partners nationwide.

“We are excited to work with ONE Championship and Brandon. Aside from tapping into their growing fan base, which aligns with our own customers, we decided to continue this partnership due to shared values with them,” said Holcim Philippines President and CEO John Stull in a press release of their latest tie-up.

“Our Holcim Excel brand is set to reach its 20th year in 2021. During this period, billions of bags of this product have been used by our partners to build important structures all over the country. It’s a testament to the trust it has built in delivering excellent performance. We believe that Brandon embodies what Holcim Excel means to our partners and thrilled to have him for this campaign,” he added.

Mr. Vera, who has been ONE champion since 2015 and has had two successful title defenses to date, welcomed being part of the Holcim family built on “excellence.”

“Many thanks to Holcim for trusting me to be the face of their brand. I am honored to have been chosen by a company who is known in its industry for products that stand out for their excellent performance, strength, and durability,” said Mr. Vera, who is a veteran MMA fighter with a record of 16-8.

The partnership between Holcim and ONE Championship dates back to the launch of the former’s road and infrastructure cement Holcim Solido in 2019 with ONE helping generate interest in the product through engagements and activities at the promotion’s “Roots of Honor” event fight also on that year. — Michael Angelo S. Murillo