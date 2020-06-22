Help a local business, cheer up Dad

1 of 3

OKAY, so you’re late, only beginning to shop for a Father’s Day present the day after. Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. With a purchase from these brands, not only will you be helping a local business (and maybe a few charities), you’ll also be able to give your father a nice unique present — and because of the prices, you can even go and match him, just like he always wanted.

ButingKicks

Here’s a proposition: locally made sneakers. Marikina-made brand ButingKicks. While the brand also offers masculine dress shoes, a flagship line is its collection of leather and knit sneakers, named after the deities of Greek myth. The knit sneakers even have a wing-tip pattern on them, seen in the Athena line, so they can look dressy, even with jeans. Other designs combine wingtips with outdoor soles, giving a casual, masculine look. Until the end of the month, ButingKicks has a free shipping promo. Find them on Facebook @ButinghKicks.

Bayani

Another Marikina-made shoe brand, Bayani, is making a statement by highlighting its local makers. The handmade pairs are named after heroes of the Philippine Revolution (a pair of tasseled loafers are dubbed The Jacinto). You have a choice of wingtips, topsiders, oxfords, mules, and, yes, even sneakers. They’re holding a sale, so be sure to catch them (June being Independence month for the Philippines, too). Find them on Facebook @bayanishoesph.

Eye Know Right Shadies

They’ve got flair, and they’re there. Social enterprise Eye Know Right kind of follows the lines of classic Ray-Ban models the Wayfarer, the Clubmaster, the Round Metal. They’re named The Boss, The Bully — and the Burgis. They come with Alpha-UV and Blue Light protection, so they display both form and function. Furthermore, despite a tough-boy brand image, this bad boy has a heart of gold: a previous project raised funds from every purchase to send a child to school, while a present project donates to Project Pearls with an aim to end hunger caused by the COVID-19 lockdown. So far, it has raised P320,555. Visit the website at eyeknowright.com.ph. — Joseph L. Garcia









