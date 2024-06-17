The Department of Health (DOH) observed a decrease in Dengue cases but warns the public to stay vigilant as the rainy season begins.

“We should not be complacent…especially the El Niño has ended and we are now at the onset of the rainy season which brings more water that can potentially be the breeding site of our Aedes (Dengue-carrying) mosquito.” medical officer from DOH Disease Prevention and Control Bureau, Dr. Kim Patrick Tejano, said during the DOH’s media conference on Saturday (June 15).

Dengue cases decreased by 26% to 3,992 from May 12 to May 25 compared to the previous period of April 28 to May 11 with 5,359.

The Health Department has recorded the highest number of dengue cases for the past five years in the National Capital Region (NCR), Region 3 (Central Luzon), and Region IV-A (CALABARZON).

According to Mr. Tejano, the DOH continuously monitors cases in highly urbanized areas, where more people store water.

Stagnant waters are favorable breeding sites for Aedes mosquitos which are more evident in highly urbanized areas, Mr. Tejano added.

From the start of January up to May 25, recorded dengue cases are at – Edg Adrian A. Eva