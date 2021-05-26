Grab Philippines today launched GrabAcademy, an online platform that provides upskilling opportunities to its driver- and delivery-partners. Developed with Microsoft, the driving training program can be accessed through the Grab app.

“We treat our drivers and riders as business partners,” said Grace Vera Cruz, country head of Grab Philippines, at the academy’s May 26 virtual launch. “As business partners, we want to develop together with them. Nagbabago na mundo natin [Our world is changing]. With this program, we believe our partners can take a step further ahead in digitalization.”

The academy has three learning pillars divided into bite-sized modules: safety, which includes food safety, and harassment and emergency training; Grab smart, which includes platform and product proficiency training; and upskilling, which includes vocational courses like baking, farming, and milk tea-making. A partnership with barbershops is also in the works.

Driver- and delivery-partners will receive certificates of completion upon accomplishing the GrabAcademy courses, which they can register for within their Grab Driver app.

New courses will be offered monthly; in the pipeline are courses on automotive maintenance and handling differently-abled passengers.

A survey by the company showed that a lot of Grab partners are entrepreneurs. “We want to enliven the entrepreneurial spirit by giving them options on how they could thrive online,” said Ms. Vera Cruz.

Through the academy, Grab partners will also be given free access to Microsoft’s Digital Literacy certification program, which includes courses on how to safely browse the internet and how to navigate files. These will be available in English and Filipino. Microsoft certification is awarded upon completing each course.

“These clearly position them for a better future,” said Richard Bon E. Moya, national technology officer of Microsoft Philippines.

Added Andrés Ortola, Microsoft Philippines’ general manager: “The economy is getting more digital every day. We are very focused on bringing that [digital] skillset to the country. … The entrepreneurial spirit has to be fueled with digital literacy.” — Patricia B. Mirasol