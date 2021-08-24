THE DEPARTMENT of Agriculture (DA) said it is seeking to expand the Philippines’ engagement with Brazil in agricultural commodities and technical cooperation.

Agriculture Secretary William D. Dar met with Brazilian Ambassador to the Philippines José Maria De Souza e Silva on Aug. 23 to urge Brazilian companies to purchase more desiccated coconut, coconut oil, palm kernel, and palm oil from the Philippines.

Mr. Dar also pushed for a collaboration between Philippines and Brazil in the use of abaca in automotive parts.

“The DA seeks to elevate and make the trading system between the two countries more vibrant. We want to continue this collaboration and elevate our partnership,” Mr. Dar said.

Mr. Dar also sought an update on the country’s bid to export papaya seed to Brazil, adding that the Bureau of Plant Industry (BPI) is ready to go forward with a pest and risk analysis.

He said the Philippine National Dairy Authority is interested in procuring girolando cattle semen from Brazil to improve its own breeding program, while the Sugar Regulatory Administration is proposing collaboration in sugarcane and ethanol production.

Mr. Dar confirmed that the BPI and the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI) are conducting a risk analysis on proposed Brazilian exports of melon, fresh apple, chicks, and hatching eggs.

He added that the DA looks forward to the 5th Philippine-Brazil bilateral consultation mechanism scheduled on Sept. 13.

“The Philippine delegation for agriculture will put forward several agricultural cooperation (proposals) during this bilateral meeting which includes technical cooperation in agriculture, dairy, fisheries and aquaculture, abaca fiber, coconut, and sugar cane,” Mr. Dar said.

The Ambassador asked the DA to increase the number of Brazilian establishments accredited to ship beef, pork, and chicken meat to the Philippines.

“Brazilian foreign meat establishments have come a long way in terms of production, efficiency and quality control,” he said.

According to BAI data, Brazil accounted for 88,567.66 metric tons or 15.4% of Philippine meat imports as of June 30.

Some 60.1% of Brazil’s meat shipments to the Philippines came in the form of chicken cuts, chicken leg quarters, mechanically deboned meat, fats, offal, and rind/skin. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave