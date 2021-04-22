THE DEPARTMENT of Finance (DoF) on Thursday said the national and local government units have the option to buy back land to help turn congested cities into walkable and pedestrian-friendly communities. “We can… help buy back land to create green spaces for our urban dwellers,” Finance Secretary Carlos G. Dominguez III said on Thursday during the launching ceremony of the Green EDSA Movement that is pushing to make the main thoroughfare a tree-lined and landscaped highway. “The local governments of our most congested cities have a key role to play here,” Mr. Dominguez added. The Green EDSA Movement aims to bring together the private and public sectors to pursue their vision of a “green” EDSA, which should have “wide sidewalks conducive to walking.” They advocate the adoption of aesthetic and environment-friendly design construction of public and private infrastructure projects that allow space for people mobility, growth of trees and greenery, exposure to natural lighting and air circulation. “I wish this Movement success in this brave effort to make EDSA a greener and therefore a kinder place for our people. May this be a shining example of an empowered people’s initiative to build a sustainable and healthier future for our country,” Mr. Dominguez said. — Arjay L. Balinbin