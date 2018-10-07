Globe to deploy small cell antennas along major roads

GLOBE TELECOM, Inc. is expecting to speed up the roll out of more than 120 cell sites in Metro Manila as it signed an agreement with the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to cut the process for securing permits in building telco infrastructure.

In a statement over the weekend, the Ayala-led telecommunications giant said the deal allows it to deploy small cell antennas along EDSA, Roxas Boulevard, C5 and Congressional Avenue, among other locations.

“Securing various permits for the construction of telco infrastructure such as cell sites has long been a major challenge of the industry. We want to thank MMDA for sharing our vision of a connected Philippines by allowing us to deploy sites faster,” Globe President and Chief Executive Officer Ernest L. Cu said in the statement.

Globe said around 25 permits from local government units are needed to set up a radio tower, and the process takes about eight months. With the MMDA deal, Globe said the small cell antennas will help improve wireless network coverage in major thoroughfares controlled by MMDA.

“Globe Telecom has been a long time partner of the agency in terms of public service. This agreement is in line with President Rodrigo Duterte’s policy of easing the process of doing business in the Philippines and MMDA’s contribution to improving telecommunications service in Metro Manila,” MMDA Chairman Danilo D. Lim was quoted as saying.

In August, Globe gained approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the establishment of a separate tower company expected to “help speed up the building and deployment of cellular towers in the country.” — Denise A. Valdez