Move comes as Smart questions delay before NTC

GLOBE Telecom, Inc. announced on Thursday that its unit GOMO, a mobile service provider, would start offering its number porting service on Oct. 12.

The announcement comes after Smart Communications, Inc. urged the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) to investigate why GOMO had failed to take part in the mobile number portability launch on Sept. 30.

“Globe strongly denies any malice or intent to violate the MNP (mobile number portability) law,” the Ayala-led telco said in an e-mailed statement.

The delay was “due to complexity of multiple functions of its other brands,” it noted.

The company also said it sent out advisories to GOMO users regarding the delay.

The Telecommunications Connectivity, Inc. (TCI) is the company put up by the country’s dominant mobile network operators to facilitate mobile number portability.

TCI General Manager Melanie A. Manuel announced on Sept. 30 the readiness of the core services of mobile number portability.

“According to Republic Act # 11202 (MNP Act), all MSPs (mobile service providers) are obligated to provide nationwide mobile number portability to all qualified subscribers. The MNP Act gives all GOMO subscribers the right and guarantee that by Sept. 30, 2021, it can switch to its preferred network like Smart seamlessly and without the hustle of changing their mobile phone number,” Smart, the wireless arm of PLDT, Inc., said in a statement on Wednesday.

Globe said GOMO will be able to provide its MNP service by Oct. 12.

“We want to make sure that the service will be offered without posing additional problems or complications to our customer. So far, the company has not received a request from a GOMO customer wanting to avail of the MNP service,” it said.

“We are sincere in our intent to give our mobile customers the ability to choose their favorite provider and we are doing our best to comply. We are also grateful to our customers for choosing Globe over other providers,” Globe added.

