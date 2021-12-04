Volunteerism has been a key part of Globe’s corporate culture through its various employee engagement programs. In contributing to nation-building, the company is encouraging its employees and customers to actively support community engagement programs this International Volunteer Day (IVD).

IVD, as mandated by the United Nations General Assembly, is an annual celebration marked every December 5 and is viewed as a chance for volunteers and organizations to share knowledge and promote their work among their communities, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), United Nations agencies, government authorities, and the private sector.

Globe embeds the spirit of bayanihan or “civic unity and cooperation” in its corporate culture through the Volunteer Time-Off (VTO) program – a benefit that allows employees to volunteer at least once a year in their chosen advocacy or community.

Chief Sustainability Officer and SVP for Corporate Communications Yoly Crisanto said, “At Globe, we create ways to enable employees and customers to contribute to the greater good. Just like how our kababayans supported each other this year through the community pantries, we too, are ready to support nation-building together with our Ka-Globe.”

The company has opened numerous channels for its employees and stakeholders to share their time, talents, and resources. At the onset of the pandemic, Globe pivoted efforts by promoting digital volunteerism through fundraising using digital platforms such as GCash and Globe Rewards.

Currently, Globe is holding another internal fundraising campaign called The Purpose Tree, which supports hunger alleviation and livelihood initiatives of the Ayala Foundation and its partners under the #BrigadangAyala: Ka-Akay Program. The program aims to assist 10,000 families of displaced workers in the National Capital Region.

Globe is also extending volunteering opportunities to their customers. This December, the #ForFutureHeroes program is opening up a new avenue of donation through Globe Rewards via the new GlobeOne app. With this, Globe Platinum hopes to expand its reach to other education-focused advocacies such as the Ayala Foundation, Teach for the Philippines, and the Hero Foundation.

Since 2020, customers have been actively supporting Filipino students within the program — matching their participation and purchases from select Globe Platinum initiatives with equivalent DepEd-approved school kits through donations to World Vision.

Globe and TM customers can donate their Rewards points to various advocacies through the new GlobeOne app. All they have to do is visit the Rewards section on the app, click “DONATE,” and choose the organization and corresponding denomination they want to support with the “REDEEM” button. A confirmation message will be sent by 4438 upon successful donation.

The company strongly supports the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly UN SDG No. 9, highlighting the roles of infrastructure and innovation as crucial drivers of economic growth and development. It is committed to upholding the UN Global Compact principles and contributing to 10 UN SDGs.

For more information about Globe, visit www.globe.com.ph.

