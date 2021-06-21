GLOBE Telecom, Inc. said on Monday that its fifth-generation (5G) network now covers at least 88% of the National Capital Region (NCR).

“Based on Globe’s latest report, at least 88% of the National Capital Region now has Globe 5G outdoor coverage with Bonifacio Global City Central Business District (CBD) and Ortigas CBD having the highest coverage with similar 97%,” Globe said in an e-mailed statement.

“Makati CBD is third with 96% coverage while Pateros is fourth with 92% coverage,” it added.

The Ayala-led telco’s 5G network is also available in “at least 82% or more in 13 cities in Metro Manila.”

Citing data from Ookla, the company behind Speedtest, Globe said its 5G network was the “most available” to users of 5G-capable devices in the first three months of the year.

“The Ookla data underscores the company’s expanding 5G coverage, which makes it possible for customers to latch on Globe’s 5G network much longer than competition,” it said.

Issa Guevarra-Cabreira, Globe chief commercial officer, said more customers are now adopting 5G, which promises faster speeds, higher bandwidth, and more stable internet connections than 4G.

“We expect more installations of 5G cell sites for the remaining six months of the year as the demand for 5G technology will continue to rise even further,” she added.

Globe said its 5G is also available in 81% of Cebu City, 68% of Boracay Island, 67% of Bacolod City, and 53% of Iloilo City.

“In Mindanao, 5G is now available in 73% of Davao City and 72% of Cagayan De Oro City.”

It also said six additional 5G cell towers are being installed in General Santos City. — Arjay L. Balinbin