AFTER two years of hosting previous MPL-PH seasons online, the Regular Season for MPL Philippines officially returns live, for its tenth iteration. Starting Aug. 12, the much-anticipated tournaments of one of the strongest leagues in the world will be held in ICite Bldg. Auditorium, Mercury Avenue, Bagumbayan, Quezon City.

Those who wish to watch the tournament and see their idols live can head to the venue, register, and submit a negative antigen test result taken within the day. If not available, they can purchase antigen test kits in the venue for P150. Vaccination cards or proof of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) certification is required. Attendees are encouraged to line up at the registration area at least 30 minutes before the start of the show. Tickets will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

On Fridays and Sundays, a total of 90 lucky fans can watch the tournaments on-ground. On Saturdays, 70 persons per day can be accommodated. MPL-PH viewers are also encouraged to check out the league’s official Facebook Group and Twitter for live updates on venue and crowd management.

This season, McDonald’s Philippines joins the pool of sponsors to support the initiatives of MPL Philippines. Through their McDelivery PH app, McDonald’s Philippines will make tournament streaming more exciting as the community can order their favorite food items hassle-free. The fastfood chain giant will also launch some activities for MPL-PH audience.

“McDonald’s Philippines is proud to continue supporting Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL) Philippines for Season 10. With this year’s LAKAS NA’10 TO theme, we’re excited to partner with MOONTON Games in unifying and immortalizing greatness within the esports community. Through our McDelivery PH App, we will continue to power up the community as they pursue their great passion for gaming through delicious food accessible anytime, anywhere. All they need to do is to tap to order and we’ll take care of the rest,” said Oliver Rabatan, McDonald’s Philippines AVP for Marketing and Channels.