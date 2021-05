COCO Gauff cruised to her second career singles title with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Qiang Wang of China on Saturday in the finals of the Emilia-Romagna Open in Parma, Italy. The third-seeded American dispatched her sixth-seeded opponent in 74 minutes after fending off four break points. The title was her first since winning in Linz, Austria in 2019.