First Metro Investment Corporation announces schedule of virtual stockholders’ meeting

NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF THE STOCKHOLDERS

TO: ALL STOCKHOLDERS:

Notice is hereby given that the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of FIRST METRO INVESTMENT CORPORATION (First Metro) will be conducted virtually on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 2:00p.m. via Zoom. Due to the COVID-19 situation, there will be no physical venue for the Meeting. The following items will be taken up:

AGENDA

1. Call to Order

2. Certification of Notice and Quorum

3. Approval of the Minutes of the previous Annual Stockholders’ Meeting held on June 1, 2020

4. Confirmation of the Minutes of report on the result of the Stockholders approval through Written Assent on February 22, 2021

5. Annual Report to the Stockholders

6. Ratification of Corporate Acts including Related Party Transactions

7. Amendment to the Articles of Incorporation to amend the following:

i. Amendment of Article VII to (1) increase the par value from PHP10 to PHP500 per share, and (2) decrease the number of authorized common shares from 800,000,000 to 16,000,000 common shares.

Amendment of the Primary Purpose in the Articles of Incorporation to delete the provisions pertaining to quasi-banking and trust activities in view of the recent approval of the BSP of the surrender of the quasi-bank license.

8. Election of the Members of the Board of Directors

9. Appointment of External Auditor

10. Other Matters

11. Adjournment

Record Date. Stockholders of record as of March 15, 2021 shall be entitled to attend the Meeting.

Pre-Registration. Stockholders intending to participate by remote communication should pre-register by sending an email to asmregistration@firstmetro.com.ph on or before Tuesday, April 20, 2021. The requirements for the registration can be found on www.firstmetro.com.ph/asm-2021.

Successful registrants will receive an electronic invitation via email with a complete guide on how to join the Meeting and how to cast votes. For any registration concerns, please get in touch with asmregistration@firstmetro.com.ph.

Proxy. If you will not be able to join the virtual Meeting, you may send an authorized representative on your behalf. Download, fill out and sign the sample proxy form found on www.firstmetro.com.ph/asm-2021, and send a scanned copy to asmregistration@firstmetro.com.ph.on or before Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

Questions About the Meeting and the Company. You may send your questions regarding the conduct of the Meeting and the Company to corpcom@firstmetro.com.ph.

Electronic Copies of Relevant Documents. Pursuant to SEC Notice dated April 20, 2020, copies of the Notice of Meeting, Definitive Information Statement and other related documents in connection with the Meeting may be accessed through the Company’s website (www.firstmetro.com.ph).

There will be audio and virtual recording of the Meeting. All votes cast shall be subject to the validation of Metrobank-Trust Banking Group.

City of Makati, Metro Manila, April 7, 2021.

ALESANDRA T. TY

Corporate Secretary