Three months since its launch, toktok, the fastest rising homegrown and affordable delivery service app has reached a new milestone with more than 1 Million app downloads on Google Play Store and App Store.

toktok has been servicing many Filipinos nationwide providing them safe delivery with affordable rates.

It was due to the high demand of delivery service that founders, young and innovative business magnates Mr. Jonathan So and Mr. Carlito Macadadang created and developed toktok, a service made by Filipinos for Filipinos. Toktok also has provided opportunities to many Filipinos with its online franchise offer for those who would like to start their own business in the comforts of their own home.

toktok’s services have helped small and medium entrepreneurs to grow their businesses and reach more customers and have also helped modern heroes, poging toktok riders to make ends meet during pandemic.

With services offered nationwide, toktok is proven to have affordable delivery rates with base rate offer of P 60 for the first kilometer and additional P 5 for succeeding kilometer.

For more information about toktok, visit its official website www.toktok.ph and follow them on their official social media accounts

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by enabling them to publish their stories directly on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber to get more updates from BusinessWorld: https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA