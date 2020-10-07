FedEx Express allots $30M for Clark gateway facility

FEDEX EXPRESS is investing in a $30 million (P1.45 billion) international gateway facility in Clark that is set to open in April 2021.

The 17,000 square-meter facility for processing documents and parcels will raise its employee count in Clark to 800, FedEx Philippines said in a press release on Tuesday.

The logistics company said that facility would reduce delivery time to Northern Luzon by an average of two hours, and would extend the cut-off time for Northern Luzon and Cebu customers.

The facility is expected to increase the company’s sorting capabilities to 9,000 documents and parcels per hour. It will have separate areas for large heavyweight freight.

“Moving our Philippines gateway to Clark will enhance our ability to serve customers across the Philippines, given the expansion of Clark International Airport and a 24/7 Customs clearance operation,” FedEx Express Philippines Managing Director John Peterson said.

He said that the recent government infrastructure projects would decrease travel time in Luzon and decongest in Metro Manila.

The new passenger terminal building at Clark International Airport is nearly complete, and is expected to be operational next year. The airport currently has the capacity for 4.2 million passengers.

The government is touting Clark airport as an alternative to Metro Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

“The expansion of the company’s operations here in the north will definitely complement the transport infrastructure projects we are building to provide enhanced mobility and connectivity across the country,” Transportation Secretary Arthur P. Tugade said.

FedEx Express is the transport subsidiary of FedEx Corp., which also works on e-commerce and business services.

In recent years, FedEx in the Philippines refurbished its Makati City headquarters and invested in $2.15 million worth of facilities, including a software development center in Taguig and data management and administrative trade office in Clark. — Jenina P. Ibañez