Facebook launches digital journalism course in collaboration with Reuters

The Facebook Journalism Project (FJP) and the Reuters Institute launched a digital journalism course this May. Developed by Reuters, the online training program has modules on digital news gathering, verification and reporting, publishing on social media, wellness and resilience training while reporting. It aims to build a strong foundation in digital reporting and editing for journalists in eight countries across Asia, including the Philippines.

Journalists from Thailand, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, India, South Africa, Nigeria, and Kenya will be able to access the free e-learning program.

“Facebook is proud to partner with Reuters to launch this new e-learning program and help our region’s journalists build strong foundational knowledge as they navigate the changing digital news landscape. Facebook is committed to supporting the region’s news community and ensuring reporters can continue their important work to keep our communities informed,” said Anjali Kapoor, Facebook Asia Pacific’s director of news partnerships, in a press statement.

According to Reuters’s latest Digital News Report, 73% of Filipinos on Facebook use the social platform for reading, discussing, and sharing news (the highest percentage among countries surveyed). Meanwhile, 75% use smartphones to access news.

The report also found that most people are still not paying for online news. Nic Newman, senior research associate of the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism, noted that publishers recognize long-term survival as likely to involve stronger and deeper connection with audiences through formats such as podcasts and e-mail.

Journalists have the impetus to continue responsible and accurate reporting amid the changes in the media landscape and news consumption habits. The FJP works with publishers around the world to strengthen the connection between journalists and the communities they serve. Its trainings, programs, and partnerships work by: investing in organizations that fund quality journalism; training newsrooms globally; and partnering with publishers and nonprofits to combat misinformation, promote news literacy, and improve journalism.

Among its initiatives are a $2 million investment in grant funding, coaching, and training to support Asia-Pacific newsrooms during the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic; as well as virtual trainings for news publishers and journalists across the region, including the Newsroom Transformation 2020 training program in partnership with the World Association of News Publishers (WAN-IFRA). — Patricia B. Mirasol