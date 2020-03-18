Entertainment in the time of COVID-19; Studios, networks release films and series online

1 of 5

WITH THE whole of Luzon, including Metro Manila, under quarantine — the government is asking people to stay at home to prevent the spread of COVID-19 — there’s not a lot to do while stuck at home aside from worrying. Fortunately, several studios and networks are either uploading full movies on YouTube for free or promoting their online portals to access full episodes of their series or films.

Regal Entertainment has been uploading several films from its archives starting March 11. It has so far uploaded seven movies, from Fly Me to the Moon (1988) by Mike Relon Makiling and starring Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto, and Joey de Leon, to Madonna: Ang Babaeng Ahas (1991) by Artemio O. Marquez and Mario O’Hara’s Sisa (1999). More films are set to premiere at later dates — Prinsipe Abante at Ang Lihim ng Ibong Adarna (1990) by Tony Cruz is set to premiere on March 25 while Kambal Dragon (1978) by Artemio O. Marquez is to premiere on March 22.

Other full-length films currently on the channel are My Other Woman (1990) by Maryo J. delos Reyes, Pintado (1999) by Baldo Marro, Diosa (1982) also by Maryo J. delos Reyes, Sanib (2003) by Celso ad Castillo, and Diary of Cristina Gascon (1982) by Joey Gosiengfiao.

TBA Studios has also been uploading films to YouTube since March 13 and its current “Full Movies” playlist has seven entries: Bliss (2017) by Jerrold Tarog, Matangtubig (2015) by Jet Leyco, Dormitoryo: Mga Walang Katapusang Kwarto (2017) by Emerson Reyes, Patintero: Ang Alamat ni Meng Patalo (2015) by Mihk Vergara, Water Lemon (2015) by Lemuel Lorca, Iisa (2015) by Chuck Gutierrez, and Gayuma (2015) by Cesar Hernando.

ABS-CBN’s streaming service, iWant TV, is also reiterating that it has a collection of “more than 1,000 movies” offered for free for a limited time, from “chick flicks to laugh-out-loud comedies and family dramas.”

Users can either visit iwant.ph or download the app on Google Play Store or Apple App Store.









Some of the films available on the service are comedian Vice Ganda’s films such as Gandarrapiddo: The Revenger Squad (2017), Beauty and the Bestie (2015), Super Parental Guardians (2016), Amazing Praybeyt Benjamin (2014), and Girl Boy Bakla Tomboy (2013).

Also available are Ai-Ai delas Alas’ Tanging Ina series, from 2003’s Tanging Ina to the most recent crossover film, Enteng ng Ina Mo from 2011.

Drama films such as No Other Woman (2011) by Ruel S. Bayani and One More Chance (2007) by Cathy Garcia-Molina are also on iWant.

Romantic films such as A Very Special Love (2008), also by Cathy Garcia-Molina, and Barcelona: A Love Untold (2016) by Olivia Lamasan are also available.

GMA Network is also offering catch-up episodes of its series for free on gmanetwork.com, from its currently airing series like Descendants of the Sun and Anak ni Waray, Anak ni Biday, to older series like The Millionaire’s Wife (2016), and Little Nanay (2015). — Zsarlene B. Chua

















