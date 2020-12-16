End the year on a high note with ASUS Business

The year 2020 has been one of the longest, most difficult years in recent history, especially for any struggling business. The world seems to be changing so rapidly that entrepreneurs and professionals who fail to adapt fast enough could be left behind.

Yet with everyone so busy trying to stay afloat these trying times, there is all the more reason to seek joy and celebration wherever you can find it. Especially for Filipinos, when the holiday season is a season for hope and new beginnings. Year 2020 does not have to end with uncertainty and doubt.

Knowing the importance of keeping the Filipino holiday spirit alive, ASUS, the leading electronics brand, in partnership with popular e-commerce platform Shopee, is launching its new “ASUS For Business Share 2020” promo, in which customers can win exciting prizes for the holiday season.

The prizes include an ASUS AiO 24, ASUS ExpertBook P1410, ASUS P1 Business Laptop, along with three ASUS ZenWifi routers.

Any purchase of ASUS business laptops, desktops, all-in-one PCs, Chromebooks, and Studiobooks in the ASUS Expert Series Official Store in Shopee from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020, is eligible to join the promo.

Advertisement

What’s more, customers who will purchase in the ASUS Expert Series Official Store in Shopee starting Nov. 25, 2020, up to Dec. 31, 2020, will be getting an ASUS Wifi Router (RT-AC1300UHP) worth P4,250 for free, to be delivered 14 working days upon receipt of purchased item/s.

All customers need to do is register at bit.ly/ASUSForBusinessShare2020 and fill out the form with their necessary details. But better hurry, because the registration is only open from Nov. 25, 2020 to Feb. 28, 2021.

After the registration, promo participants must also like and share publicly the “ASUS For Business Facebook Page” with the tags #ASUSBusiness #ASUSExpertBook #TrustTheExpert, and leave their thoughts about the brand’s Expert Series.

The raffle draw will happen on March 5, 2021, in presence of a DTI representative, and the results will be announced on March 15 via the ASUS For Business and ASUS Philippines Facebook pages. The winners will receive an email notification from ASUS Philippines (asuscommercialbusiness@gmail.com) in which the winning participants should reply within 7-10 working days.

Designed with the ever-shifting, ever-changing business landscape in mind, the ASUS Expert Series aims to blend the latest technologies with ASUS’s signature award-winning minimalist designs. The result are notebooks that are the lightest, yet toughest in the world, and desktop PCs with the greatest reliability and manageability.

As the business world continues to change further into 2021, keep you and your business on the cutting edge with the best tools and equipment from ASUS. Whatever the need, there is a perfect ExpertBook or ExpertCenter to fill it.

Visit ASUS Philippines and ASUS For Business Facebook page to learn, or click here to check out the products for ASUS Expert Series: