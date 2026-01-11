The Department of Education (DepEd) said on Friday that it is currently reviewing classroom observation policies, following the death of a public school teacher during the scheduled evaluation process.

“We’re ordering a review of the policy. Actually, that’s under review because that’s the complaint of the teachers that sometimes the environment has too much pressure,” Education Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” M. Angara told reporters in an interview.

“That’s why we didn’t make it a sole basis. Before, it was the sole basis, and the visits were a surprise. We made it scheduled so the monitor, reviewer, and teacher can discuss their availability,” he added.

Classroom observation is one of the factors considered in teachers’ promotion.

“It’s a long-standing traditional way of reviewing teachers. Before, it was the only thing used in reviewing. We have changed it now, it’s only one of many factors considered,” said Mr. Angara.

“It’s a bit relaxed in the sense that it’s not too pressure-packed,” he added, citing review and feedback from the community as other considerations.

The death of Agnes Buenaflor, a teacher from Pedro E. Diaz High School in Muntinlupa City, on Wednesday has sparked calls for policy review and suspension among several groups.

The Teachers’ Dignity Coalition (TDC) on Friday urged the agency to suspend classroom observations and reinstate the Performance Appraisal System for Teachers (PAST), which the group claims is a “simpler and more developmental alternative.”

“Classroom observations must remain a supportive and formative process aimed at improving pedagogy and professional growth, and should never function as a punitive or judgmental mechanism,” TDC Chairperson Benjo G. Basas said in a statement on Friday.

“Teachers, particularly seasoned ones, are trained professionals who deserve policies that uphold professional trust, well-being, and dignity,” he added.

The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) echoed the same concern, highlighting the “burdensome” Results-based Performance Management System (RPMS).

Mr. Angara said, however, that the evaluation had no relation to the death of Ms. Buenaflor, linking it to medical concerns. “Based on our investigation, there was no coercion or intimidation. Teacher Agnes had a medical condition that day.” — Almira Louise S. Martinez