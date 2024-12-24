RUSTAN’S End of Season Sale returns on Dec. 26. Whether checking off last-minute Christmas gift list items or rewarding themselves after a whirlwind year, this is a chance for customers to indulge in retail therapy, discover luxurious finds, and score discounts of up to 50%. What’s more, FSP members can earn five times the FSP Points for in-store purchases exclusively on Dec. 26. From chic women’s dresses and sharp menswear to beauty must-haves, kids’ essentials, fine jewelry, and home treasures, Rustan’s has something special for everyone. Meanwhile, Beauty Addict members will get an extra +100 Beauty Addict points with any in-store purchase from their favorite beauty brands on Dec. 26. The deals are available in all Rustan’s stores and online at www.rustans.com.