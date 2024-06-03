Gimme MX-5

1 of 2

The MSCC Miata Spec Series continues to satisfy the need for speed

LAST MAY 25, the third season of the MSCC Mazda Miata Spec Series kicked off at the Batangas Race Circuit. It is currently the country’s only one-make sportscar race series, organized by Mazda Philippines and the Manila Sports Car Club (MSCC), and is supported by Shell Philippines, GT Radial, and BRM Chronographes.

To join the MSCC Miata Spec Series, there are only two main requirements: The racer must own an MX-5 Spec Series race car and is a member of the Manila Sports Car Club. For the latter requirement, the potential racer will need an endorsement letter from a current MSCC member.

“The MSCC Miata Spec Series draws people of various skill levels, and this has proven to be one of the main reasons for its continued success,” explained Mazda Philippines President and CEO Steven Tan.

The way this race series works alternates races between two different venues: the Clark International Speedway (CIS) and Batangas Racing Circuit (BRC). All races of 2024 are to be held on Saturdays. While the first leg has just recently finished, the second round is slated for July 13 at the CIS. The third leg will take place on Sept. 25 back at the BRC; the fourth and last round is slated on Nov. 16 at the CIS.

The MX-5 units being used for this one-make sportscar race series are all specially developed further to make the races even more exciting. For one, these special units enjoy a stiffer platform after being equipped with a Mazdaspeed upper stress bar and front lower arm power brace. Its suspension components have been upgraded with Cusco Sport S 24-way adjustable coil covers and sway bars to optimize handling and performance while racing. All MX-5 Spec Series cars are also equipped with GT Radial Champiro SX2 215/45 R17 tires mounted on custom Rota Strike wheels. And of course, the brakes are specially upgraded using Autoexe stainless steel braided hose lines and Winmax brake pads.

These race cars are also fixed with a Sparco R345 competition-grade steering wheel, Grid-Q racing seats with a four-point harness, and a CUSCO six-point roll cage with safety net. A custom-built stainless steel exhaust system built by the local company Drift Xaust maximizes the MX-5’s air flow and consequently gifts it with a delightful racing note.

Acquiring this race-ready unit will cost P2.83 million, inclusive of all related track fees necessary for all four legs of the season. As each leg will have two races, there will be a total of eight races.

Moreover, each race weekend, participants will also receive 65 liters of Shell V-Power Racing fuel, Shell Helix Ultra engine oil, and a set of brand-new GT Radial Champiro SX2 tires.

The MSCC Miata Spec Series is divided into three classes, namely: the GT Radial Sportsman Class (for racers still honing their craft), Shell Pro Class (for competitors with professional racing experience), and the BRM Chronographes Masters Class (for racers 55 years old and above, no matter what their racing experience is).

“The MSCC Miata Spec Series is inspired by the largest one-make grassroots race series in the world — the Mazda MX-5 race series across Japan, Europe, and the United States. It is a one-make racing series that puts emphasis on driver skill and talent, and one that is inexpensive and safe,” pointed out Mr. Tan. He added, “Because it is co-organized by the Manila Sports Car Club, the entire atmosphere is one of family and community. We hope to get younger and older generations to enjoy the sport of racing together in the MSCC Miata Spec Series.”

Currently leading the overall drivers’ standings after the first round of the race series is Tyson Sy, followed by Juha Turalba, and Gaby dela Merced. Meanwhile, the winners in the different categories for that round are: Javier Toledo in the Sportsman Class; Tyson Sy in the Shell Pro Class; and Windy Imperial in the BRM Chronographes Masters Class. Congratulations to them for their excellent performance in Round 1!

For more information about owning a new Spec Miata, interested parties may visit the Mazda Makati showroom along Pasong Tamo extension in Makati City. To learn more about MSCC membership, you may shoot an email to msccsecretariat@gmail.com.