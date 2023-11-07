Blue Room, Leonor Will Never Die bag most Gawad Urian nominations

WITH 10 nominations each, Ma-an L. Asuncion-Dagñalan’s Blue Room and Martika Ramirez Escobar’s Leonor Will Never Die lead this year’s pack of film nominees for the 46th Gawad Urian.

The Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino released the list of nominations for the film awards last week.

The nomination of Blue Room, a story of a group of teenagers in a rock band being nabbed for drug possession, include Best Film, Best Director for Ms. Asuncion-Dagñalan, and Best Supporting Actor for both JK Labajo and Soliman Cruz.

Leonor Will Never Die, the tale of a retired filmmaker who falls into a coma and is sucked into one of her action films, was nominated for Best Film, Best Director for Ms. Ramirez Escobar, Best Actress for Sheila Francisco, and Best Supporting Actor for Rocky Salumbides.

The other nominees for Best Film are Anna Isabelle Matutina’s 12 Weeks, about a 40-year-old woman who discovers that she is pregnant after breaking up with her boyfriend; and Lav Diaz’s Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon, which chronicles the inner turmoil of a cop and a photographer in relation to the drug war.

Ms. Matutina and Mr. Diaz also received nominations for Best Director. The other nominees in the category are Carlo Obispo for his drama The Baseball Player, about a Moro child soldier who aspires to become a baseball player; and Mikhail Red for his horror film Deleter, about an online content moderator who deletes a suicide video made by her co-worker.

This year’s Gawad Urian will be giving its lifetime achievement award — the Natatanging Gawad Urian — to actor and musical scorer Jaime Francisco Garcia Fabregas.

The Gawad Urian nominees and winners are chosen by the members of the Manunuri ng Pelikulang Pilipino led by its president, Gary Devilles, together with members Grace Javier Alfonso, Laurence Marvin Castillo, Butch Francisco, Shirley Lua, Mike Rapatan, Anne Frances Sangil, Katrina Ross Tan, Nicanor Tiongson, Roland Tolentino, and Tito Genova Valiente.

The 46th Gawad Urian awarding ceremony will be held on Nov. 29 at the University of the Philippines Film Institute. — Brontë H. Lacsamana

THE nominees for the 46th Gawad Urian Awards are:

BEST FILM: Blue Room, Leonor Will Never Die, 12 Weeks, Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon

BEST DIRECTOR: Ma-an L. Asuncion-Dagñalan, Blue Room; Lav Diaz, Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon; Martika Ramirez Escobar, Leonor Will Never Die; Anna Isabelle Matutina, 12 Weeks; Carlo Obispo, The Baseball Player; Mikhail Red, Deleter

BEST ACTOR: Tommy Alejandrino, The Baseball Player; John Lloyd Cruz, Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon; Baron Geisler, Doll House; Andrew Ramsey, Ginhawa; Noel Trinidad, Family Matters

BEST ACTRESS: Max Eigenmann, 12 Weeks; Chai Fonacier, Nocebo; Shiela Francisco, Leonor Will Never Die; Nadine Lustre, Deleter

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Soliman Cruz, Blue Room; Dido dela Paz, Ginhawa; JK Labajo, Blue Room; Ronnie Lazaro, Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon; Rocky Salumbides, Leonor Will Never Die

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Shamaine Centenera, Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon; Claudia Enriquez, 12 Weeks; Bing Pimentel, 12 Weeks; Nikki Valdez, Family Matters

BEST SCREENPLAY: Lav Diaz, Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon; Martika Ramirez Escobar, Leonor Will Never Die; Jason Gray and Chie Hayakawa, Plan 75; Siege Ledesma and Ma-an L. Asuncion-Dagñalan, Blue Room; Anna Isabelle Matutina, 12 Weeks; Garret Shanley, Nocebo

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Neil Daza, Blue Room; Ian Alexander Guevara, Deleter; Jakuub Kijowski and Radek Ladczuk, Nocebo; Larry Manda, Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon; Carlos Mauricio, Leonor Will Never Die; Hideho Urata, Plan 75

BEST EDITING: Lawrence Ang, Leonor Will Never Die; Tony Cranstoun, Nocebo; Vanessa de Leon, Blue Room; Zig Dulay, The Baseball Player; Goncalo Ferreira, Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon; Nikolas Red, Deleter

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN: Lav Diaz, Kapag Wala Nang Mga Alon; Marxie Maolen Fadul, Blue Room; Eero Yves Francisco, Leonor Will Never Die; Benjamin Padero, Nocebo

BEST MUSIC: Mikey Amistoso and Jazz Nicolas, Blue Room; Alyana Cabral, Pan de Coco, Joseph Salcedo, Leonor Will Never Die; Jose Buencamino, Nocebo

BEST SOUND: Kristian Eidnes Andersen, Nocebo; Armand de Guzman, Deleter; Corrine de San Jose, Leonor Will Never Die; Jannina Mikaela Minglanilla and Michael Keanu Cruz, Blue Room; Alex Tomboc, The Baseball Player; Wildsound Studios, Ginhawa; Wildsound Studios, Nanahimik ang Gabi