BUSINESS NAME registrations jumped 33.27% to 79,099 in April, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said.

According to the DTI’s business name registration system, April filings were 33.27% higher than the 59,352 recorded a year earlier.

Month on month, registered business names declined 18.18% from 96,671 in March.

Of the total filings in April, 70,263 were new registrations, while 8,836 were renewals.

The wholesale and retail industry, which includes the repair of motor vehicles, motorcycles, and personal and household goods, reported 41,099 total registrations in April.

This was followed by accommodation and food service activities (11,103 total filings), manufacturing (4,583), real estate activities (3,948), transportation and storage (3,327), and other service activities (3,242).

About 8.46% of 46,221 filings were from women-led enterprises, while 6.02% or 32,878 were from male-led firms.

The National Capital Region recorded the highest number of business name registrations in April at 11,192.

In the year to date, business name registrations stood at 543,534, up 10.63% year on year. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz