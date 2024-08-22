AN ADDITIONAL P3.68 billion will be released to help build digital infrastructure to support the free Wi-Fi program, according to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

This is on top of the P2.5 billion earmarked under the Free Public Internet Access Program expected to be fully obligated this month, the DBM said in a statement.

The funds will help build and maintain towers and data centers to improve internet access in schools, libraries, parks, and transportation hubs. The government hopes to build 13,462 Access Points nationwide, according to the DBM.

“We understand that our countrymen need this. With the budget released, we are hopeful that the DICT (Department of Information and Communications Technology) can proceed swiftly with the fund disbursement and expedite the program’s implementation,” Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman was quoted as saying.

The allocation is chargeable against the Special Account in the General Fund – Free Public Internet Access Fund in this year’s P5.768-trillion national budget.

“By approving this additional budget within our calibrated fiscal program, we reaffirm our commitment to prioritizing inclusive and accessible internet for all,” she added.

A 2022 report by the World Bank showed that only 33% of Philippine households have access to fixed broadband, while 70% of the population have an active mobile broadband subscription.

Broadband internet remains costlier in the Philippines than in neighboring countries, with the annual charge for fixed broadband equivalent to 11% of per capita gross national income.

This represents twice as much as the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) average, the World Bank said.

In June, the National Economic and Development Authority Board headed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. approved the P16.1-billion Philippine Digital Infrastructure Project, which also seeks to bring faster internet in disadvantaged locations. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz