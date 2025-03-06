ABOITIZ INFRACAPITAL, Inc. (AIC) has rebranded Batangas’ first and largest outdoor lifestyle mall, The Outlets at Lipa, as The Outlets @LIMA Estate.

The rebranding of the mall, located within the 826-hectare (ha) LIMA Estate, aligns with the estate’s vision of becoming a fully integrated, future-ready destination, AIC said in a statement late Tuesday.

“As LIMA Estate continues to grow, we are elevating the experiences of our locators, employees, residents, and visitors through integrated and future-ready lifestyle developments,” Clifford Academia, vice-president for opera-tions at Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates, was quoted as saying.

“The rebranding of The Outlets @LIMA Estate reinforces our commitment to a seamless live-work-play environment, further strengthening LIMA Estate’s position as the region’s premier business and lifestyle destination,” he added.

The Outlets @LIMA Estate is part of LIMA Estate, the Aboitiz group’s mixed-use development, which is home to about 4,000 households.

The estate also features a four-star hotel, a transportation hub, business process outsourcing (BPO) companies, schools, and dormitories.

Recent additions include restaurants such as Nono’s, Mama Lou’s, and Café Mary Grace, along with retail stores like Power Mac Center and Happy Go Department Store. AIC said the mall has been expanding to offer a diverse mix of shopping, dining, and recreational experiences.

Last year, AIC announced a P4-billion investment to expand its business district by 40 hectares. The expansion is slated for completion by 2027, with the first phase to be finished by July.

“With ongoing infrastructure enhancements and a continuous influx of renowned brands and lifestyle amenities, The Outlets @LIMA Estate further strengthens its role as Batangas’ premier retail and lifestyle destination, rein-forcing LIMA Estate’s emergence as a thriving regional hub for business and leisure,” AIC said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz