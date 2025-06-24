VICTORIA INDUSTRIAL PARK (VIP) in Tarlac expects up to 20 locators to establish or expand operations within the facility by 2026, which could generate up to 10,000 jobs, its top official said.

“We are anticipating the expansion of approximately 15 to 20 locators in VIP within this year or the next, depending on the scale of each operation,” VIP Chief Executive Officer Melissa Yeung-Yap said in an e-mail.

“The majority of these are expected to come from the manufacturing and BPO (business process outsourcing) sectors, in line with our focus on attracting labor-intensive industries to promote job creation in the province,” she added.

The 30-hectare Victoria Industrial Park, located in Victoria, Tarlac, is the country’s first pharmaceutical-focused special economic zone. It was launched on May 1, following its declaration as a special economic zone last year.

The industrial park is located near the Tarlac–Pangasinan–La Union Expressway and is accredited by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA).

Ms. Yeung-Yap said the park may be expanded by 60 to 100 hectares over the next two to three years to accommodate potential investors.

To attract more foreign investors, VIP is working to further streamline business entry processes and enhance incentives, she said.

“As a PEZA-accredited industrial park, VIP offers foreign locators access to a comprehensive suite of fiscal and non-fiscal incentives, significantly reducing operational costs and accelerating RoI (return on investment),” Ms. Yeung-Yap said.

VIP will also host a dedicated satellite laboratory of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to facilitate faster product market entry.

“This significantly de-risks and accelerates the often-lengthy product registration and facility licensing processes, particularly beneficial for pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and medical device manufacturers,” Ms. Yeung-Yap said.

She added that the park’s proximity to major highways, ports, and airports ensures reduced transport costs and shorter transit times. VIP also offers a skilled talent pool and concierge services to support ease of doing business.

“Attracting foreign locators to Philippine industrial estates hinges on creating an ecosystem that prioritizes efficiency, regulatory ease, and strategic advantages,” Ms. Yeung-Yap said.

The 30-hectare park is positioned to become a hub for investment, innovation, medical research, and inclusive growth. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz