A MINORITY lawmaker has urged the administration of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. to look into the recent killings of minors that were allegedly committed by police and called for reforming the country’s police system.

“We demand a thorough and impartial investigation into this incident,” said Deputy Minority Leader and party-list Rep. France L. Castro in reference to the killing of a 15-year-old boy during an “anti-criminality” inspection in Rizal province last Aug. 20.

“We are deeply disturbed and saddened by the senseless killing of John Frances Ompad. This is another case of police brutality that highlights the dire situation of human rights in our nation. It is unacceptable,” Ms. Castro added.

This was preceded by an incident of mistaken identity when Navotas City cops gunned down a 17-year-old boy last Aug. 2. The lawmaker said these tragic incidents underscore the urgent need for police accountability and the demand to put an end to the culture of impunity in the country. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz