ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE (AI) skills are becoming a decisive factor in hiring, with 72% of Philippine companies now considering AI knowledge when recruiting, according to Jobstreet by SEEK.

Jobstreet’s report identifies AI skills gaps, trust in credentials, and the skills-to-jobs disconnect as key barriers hindering candidates from being ready for the workforce.

About 36% of firms consider AI knowledge highly important for candidates, it said.

In a statement on Thursday, the online hiring platform said it partnered with SmartCT and FilPass, which is supported by the ASEAN Foundation’s AI Ready ASEAN Programme.

SmartCT will provide free AI literacy training and modules, while FilPass will issue verifiable digital certificates for graduates. These certified credentials can be uploaded to SEEK Pass, Jobstreet by SEEK’s digital career passport, enhancing recognition by employers.

“SEEK Pass is one of Jobstreet by SEEK’s recent innovations designed to help Filipino job seekers stand out in a changing world of work,” according to Dannah Majarocon, managing director of Jobstreet by SEEK.

“Through this platform, we at Jobstreet by SEEK aim to support the Al Ready ASEAN Programme by helping learners gain a clear path to meaningful opportunities,” she added. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking