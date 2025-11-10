THE Department of Justice on Monday decided to move the preliminary investigation originally set for Monday (Nov. 10) to Friday (Nov. 14), covering the first five cases involving anomalous flood control projects in Bulacan.

“The initial hearing for preliminary investigation originally scheduled on November 10, 2025, for the 5 cases related to flood control projects in Bulacan shall be moved to November 14, 2025 (Friday), at which time respondents will receive copies of the complaints,” DoJ Spokesperson Raphael Niccolo L. Martinez told reporters via Viber group chat.

Mr. Martinez added that respondents are expected to receive copies of the complaints on the rescheduled date.

The decision to reset the proceedings came after the Office of the President ordered the suspension of work and classes in Metro Manila and other areas on Monday due to Typhoon Uwan (Fung-wong).

The respondents in the first five cases include several former and current officials of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), namely former district engineer Henry C. Alcantara; assistant district engineers Brice Ericson D. Hernandez and Jaypee D. Mendoza; project engineers Arjay S. Domasig and Nino Lawrence V. Morales; and finance section staff. Also named as a respondent is contractor Sally N. Santos, representing Syms Construction Trading.

The cases scheduled for initial hearing involve allegations of graft, malversation of public funds through falsification of official documents, and perjury, in violation of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act (Republic Act No. 3019) and relevant provisions of the Revised Penal Code. — Erika Mae P. Sinaking