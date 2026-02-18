THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it ordered an investigation into the procurement of farm equipment and inputs meant for distribution to farmers, following allegations of irregularities by farmers’ groups.

“We invite these farmers’ groups and other organizations to help us ferret out the corrupt within our midst. We cannot allow these taxpayers’ funds to be squandered,” Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel, Jr. was quoted as saying in a statement.

He also directed the DA’s legal team to look into reported delays in fertilizer deliveries, warning that suppliers who fail to meet contractual obligations could face penalties or blacklisting.

The DA added that the Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PhilMech) rejected claims that it conducted only token consultations with farmer beneficiaries, saying all procurement exercises undergo competitive public bidding in accordance with government procurement and auditing rules.

PhilMech, which managed about P5 billion annually for machinery and postharvest facilities over the past six years from the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund, said it sources equipment from multiple qualified suppliers to ensure quality and suitability for diverse farming conditions.

Farmer organizations made the allegations on Wednesday, citing issues with procurement and distribution of farm inputs and equipment meant to be released to farmers at subsidized rates.

In a joint statement, the Federation of Free Farmers (FFF) and MAGSASAKA Party-List (MPL) urged Mr. Laurel to act on “persistent, disturbing reports” involving the procurement of seed, fertilizer, machinery, and other items.

According to the statement, FFF Chairman Leonardo Q. Montemayor and MPL President Argel Joseph T. Cabatbat told Mr. Laurel in a letter that the procurement process had become politicized despite the safeguard of formal bidding procedures.

“While (on paper) bidding and awards are done at the regional or agency level, it is said that the outcomes are being effectively determined by a few high-ranking DA officials and their political backers who control the funding decisions,” they said in a statement.

They claimed technical specifications in bid documents were allegedly tailored to favor selected suppliers, discouraging competition.

The FFF and MPL said they received reports from beneficiaries about substandard inputs and equipment, including low-germination seed, incorrect fertilizer types, and poorly-performing machinery with limited after-sales support.

They also alleged that some rice mills and processing facilities funded by government programs have become underutilized due to a lack of operating capital or management capacity among the recipients.

Meanwhile, the DA said it will pilot a new procurement system for inorganic fertilizer this year, allowing farmers to purchase eligible products directly using their Intervention Monitoring Card or an IMC-linked e-wallet, to streamline subsidy delivery and reduce leakages. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel