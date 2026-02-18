UK-OWNED FCF Minerals Corp. said its Runruno Gold Project in Quezon, Nueva Vizcaya will cease operations by the end of the year following the suspension of the Dupax exploration permit by the Mines and Geosciences Bureau (MGB).

In a statement on Wednesday, FCF said the suspension effectively prevents it from carrying out exploration activities that were intended to identify additional ore reserves to extend the mine’s operational life.

FCF Mineral said the Runruno project has been operating on its remaining reserves, and the Dupax program was viewed as the only avenue to replace depleted ore.

“With Dupax exploration suspended and no ability to complete drilling to define new economic reserves, Runruno will close, having fully depleted its current ore body,” FCF General Manager Lorne Harvey was quoted as saying in the statement.

The MGB suspended the mining exploration permit of Woggle Corp., an affiliate of FCF Minerals, in Dupax del Norte due to security concerns and community opposition.

Protests began in August after the permit was granted, which allowed the company to survey areas for potential mineral deposits.

FCF Minerals said the planned closure is expected to affect more than 1,500 workers, including employees, contractors, and service providers linked to the mine.

The company said that it will implement a structured mine closure program in compliance with Philippine regulations, including environmental and safety standards. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel