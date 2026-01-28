THE green energy auction (GEA) round for offshore wind could take place by the third quarter after the Energy Regulatory Commission sets the ceiling price for project developers next month, Energy Undersecretary Giovanni Carlo J. Bacordo told reporters last week.

“Definitely, there’s going to be a next GEA specific for offshore wind,” Mr. Bacordo said, with the government keen to unlock the potential of nearly 70 gigawatts (GW) of capacity from identified renewable-energy sites.

The Philippines is hoping to harness electricity from offshore wind farms starting 2028 on the way to generating 35% of its power from renewable energy by 2030.

Last year, the Department of Energy (DoE) launched the first GEA round for fixed-bottom offshore wind power projects, offering an installation target of 3.3 GW.

To date, the DoE has awarded 92 service contracts for offshore wind with a total potential capacity of around 68 GW.

While there is significant potential from upcoming projects, Mr. Bacordo said the constraints are grid and port limitations, resulting in a modest installation target of 3.3 GW.

“That’s why we have to catch up with the grid and with the ports,” he said.

The government has designated Pambujan, Camarines Norte and Sta. Clara, Batangas as ports that will service the industry.

He said the Philippine Ports Authority has committed to finish the repurposing of Pambujan Port by the first quarter of 2027.

Meanwhile, Sta. Clara Port will require a feasibility study to determine its attractiveness to private developers. The project is estimated to cost P3.1 billion, Mr. Bacordo said.

Mr. Bacordo said other ports emerging as candidates to service the offshore industry are Bulalacao, Oriental Mindoro and San Carlos, Negros Occidental. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera