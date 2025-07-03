DISCOVERY PRIMEA has partnered with AdventEnergy, Inc. (AdventEnergy), one of the retail supply arms of Aboitiz Power Corp., to power its hotel and residences.

“This partnership empowers us to future-proof our operations while staying true to our brand of heartfelt, world-class hospitality,” said Discovery Primea General Manager David Pardo de Ayala in a media release on Wednesday.

“Reliable energy is essential to delivering the seamless and meaningful experiences our guests deserve,” he added.

Discovery Primea, a luxury development located in Makati City, is managed by Discovery Hospitality Corp., the property management firm of listed hotel and resort developer Discovery World Corp.

The company said that its partnership with AdventEnergy “positions the property to pursue future upgrades such as energy audits and smarter power management systems.”

“Our goal is to evolve this from a supply arrangement into a deeper collaboration,” said AdventEnergy President James Yu.

“We see opportunities to bring even greater efficiencies and innovations to the hospitality space — and we’re excited to build that future with Discovery.” — Sheldeen Joy Talavera