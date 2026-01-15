PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said the shipbuilding industry is positioning itself to take part in the shift to low-carbon maritime transport after helping launch a methanol dual-fuel bulk carrier in Cebu.

Speaking on Thursday at the Tsuneishi Heavy Industries, Inc. yard in Balamban, Cebu, Mr. Marcos said the delivery of the 81,200-deadweight-ton vessel underscores the Philippines’ readiness to compete in greener shipbuilding as global emissions rules tighten.

The vessel conforms to the Kamsarmax standard, making it suitable to call at many shallow ports such as the Port of Kansas in Guinea.

“This Administration also remains fully committed to strengthening the shipbuilding and ship repair industry by enhancing its competitiveness, sustainability, and strategic capacity,” he said, citing incentives under the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises law to spur modernization, low-carbon technologies and higher-value manufacturing.

The ship, built through a partnership between Japan’s Tsuneishi Group and the Philippines’ Aboitiz Group, is designed to significantly cut carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides and sulfur oxides, in compliance with International Maritime Organization decarbonization targets.

Mr. Marcos said demand for low-emission and alternative-fuel vessels is expected to grow as global regulations become more stringent, opening access for Philippine shipyards to higher-value export markets and sustainability-linked financing, including green bonds and climate funds.

He added that the shift toward green shipping would also spur growth in related industries such as advanced marine components, coatings, and energy-efficient systems.

The Philippines had more than 130 registered shipyards as of November, employing over 11,000 workers, including about 70% in skilled trades such as welders and fitters.

The Philippines built 484 vessels in 2024, including fishing boats and cargo and passenger ships. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana