PROPOSALS to regulate political dynasties in the Philippines should avoid being “extreme,” Executive Secretary Ralph G. Recto said on Wednesday, as the Marcos administration pushes the passage of a long-delayed measure ahead of the 2028 elections.

Mr. Recto said the objective of an anti-political dynasty law should be incremental reform rather than sweeping prohibitions, expressing confidence that a version of the measure could be enacted before the filing of certificates of candidacy for the next national elections.

“As long as it’s not too extreme and the idea is to move the needle, so to speak, we should have a version of the anti-political dynasty law,” he said on the sidelines of an event at Malacañan Palace.

Political power in the Philippines has long been concentrated in families, with elected posts often passed from one generation to the next.

This has entrenched political dynasties across provinces and cities, shaping both local and national governance.

About eight of 10 lawmakers belong to political families, according to the Philippine Center for Investigative Journalism, underscoring the difficulty of advancing legislation that would limit dynastic rule.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. comes from a political family in Ilocos Norte, while Mr. Recto is also a member of a prominent political clan. Both have acknowledged the sensitivity of regulating dynasties in a Congress dominated by such families.

Mr. Recto said proposals are being reviewed by lawmakers and the Office of the President, signaling coordination between the Executive and Legislature.

“That is being studied by the House, the Senate and the Office of the President,” he said. “That is a priority.”

Mr. Marcos earlier called on Congress to prioritize an anti-dynasty bill, and some lawmakers have urged him to certify the measure as urgent to fast-track deliberations.

The 1987 Constitution explicitly prohibits political dynasties “as may be defined by law,” but Congress has failed for decades to pass an enabling law. Past efforts have repeatedly stalled, largely due to resistance from lawmakers who would be directly affected.

Election watchdogs and governance advocates have said the absence of an anti-dynasty law weakens political competition and reinforces inequality in access to public office, particularly at the local level.

The renewed push comes as the administration seeks to advance governance reforms ahead of the 2028 elections, with the filing of certificates of candidacy expected in late 2027.

The Palace has said Mr. Marcos supports regulating political dynasties after seeing how the system has been abused, a shift from earlier remarks made when he was still a presidential aspirant, when he said there was nothing inherently wrong with political dynasties. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana