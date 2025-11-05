FISHERIES production fell 7.5% year on year in the third quarter to 894,320 metric tons (MT), with aquaculture leading the decline after extensive typhoon and flood damage during the period, according to the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

“Decreases in production were noted in aquaculture, marine municipal fisheries, and inland municipal fisheries. Meanwhile, commercial fisheries posted production increments during the quarter,” the PSA said.

Aquaculture production fell 12.3% year on year in the third quarter, bringing the total production to 454,860 MT. The subsector accounted for 50.9% of the total fisheries production.

Commercial fisheries, which accounted for 25.1% of fisheries output, rose 4.7% to 224,560 MT.

Marine municipal fisheries production declined 9.7% in the third quarter, with production valued at 168,920 MT. The subsector accounted for 18.9% of total production.

Inland municipal fisheries production fell 0.6% to 45,990 MT, equivalent to 5.1% of overall fisheries output.

The PSA added that of the 21 major species, seaweed production fell 15.7%, bali sardinella (tamban) 13.3%, and milkfish (bangus) 9.7%.

Output grew for skipjack (gulyasan) 15.9%, squid (pusit) 22.6%, and tilapia (3.1%). — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel