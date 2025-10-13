THE Governance Commission for Government-Owned or -Controlled Corporations (GCG) said the new compensation framework guidelines for workers in state-run firms is currently undergoing final review.

In a statement dated Oct. 9, the regulator said the guidelines for the new Compensation and Position Classification System II (CPCS II) — which raises salaries and adds tiered medical allowances — are now being looked at by the GCG, sitting en banc.

“Once approved, the Implementing Guidelines will immediately be readied for the signature of the members of the GCG en banc and for publication in a newspaper of general circulation,” the GCG said, adding that the pay scale will also be posted on GCG’s website.

The regulator said state-run firms that have submitted complete documentation will have their Authority to Implement requests processed and released on a “first-in, first-out” basis once the guidelines take effect.

“The GCG reaffirms its continued partnership with the GOCC sector and its commitment to the timely and transparent implementation of the CPCS II,” it said. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante