THE Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) said it allocated nearly P700 million to upgrade and expand ports in Lucena City and Siquijor.

The port regulator said it issued bid invitations for the P620-million expansion of Lucena Port in Quezon and the P58-million expansion of Lazi Port in Siquijor.

Interested parties can submit proposals until Nov. 4, according to the bid notice signed by Mark Jon S. Palomar, who chairs the PPA’s bids and awards committee for engineering projects.

The contractor for the Port of Lucena will be given 720 days or 23 months to complete the project, the PPA said, adding that the winning bidder for the Lazi Port expansion project will be given 300 calendar days to finish the contract.

For this year, the PPA expects to complete at least four port projects valued at a combined P1.56 billion.

These include the P426.18-million Salomague Port expansion project in Cabugao, Ilocos Sur; the P155.96-million San Andres Port expansion and improvement project; the upgrade of Banago Port in Negros Occidental; and the expansion of Balingoan Port in Cagayan de Oro.

In 2024, the PPA said it earmarked up to P16 billion for infrastructure projects until 2028.

The funds will be allocated to enhance port efficiency and capacity, including 14 big-ticket projects targeted for completion within the period. — Ashley Erika O. Jose