A MANDAUE CITY construction company won the P632.29-million contract to expand the Port of Tagbilaran in Bohol, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) said.

In a notice of award dated Feb. 10, PPA said the contract for the expansion project was awarded to BNR Construction and Development Corp., which emerged as the low bidder.

BNR has 720 days to expand and upgrade the port, the PPA said.

According to the PPA bids and awards committee, the other bidders for the project were Bemkar Construction and Supply; Goldridge Construction and Development Corp.; WTG Construction and Development Corp.; Luzviminda Engineering; Sunwest, Inc.; UKC Builders, Inc.; and MRBII Construction Corp.

The PPA has a budget of about P16 billion until 2028 for infrastructure projects, including 14 flagship projects due to be completed before the current government steps down.

This year, the PPA said it expects sustained growth in cargo and passenger volumes due to strong demand. The goal for cargo throughput is 301.47 million metric tons. — Ashley Erika O. Jose