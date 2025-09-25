By Ashley Erika O. Jose, Reporter

AT LEAST FOUR foreign companies have signified their interest in entering the telecommunications industry following the passage of the Konektadong Pinoy Act, the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said.

It added that the implementing rules and regulations (IRR) for the law are due for release by the end of October.

“We are on track… final comments (on the draft IRR) will be submitted by the first of October. From there it’s due for publication. Before the end of October, (the IRR) should be out,” Information and Communications Technology Secretary Henry Rhoel R. Aguda told reporters on the sidelines of Arangkada Philippines Investment Forum 2025 Thursday.

The Konektadong Pinoy Act, or the Open Access in Data Transmission Act, lapsed into law in August. It streamlines the licensing process for new entrants, boosting competition in data transmission.

He did not identify the four potential entrants, saying only that they are from the US, Japan, India, and the Middle East.

Mr. Aguda said the IRR will address the concerns raised by incumbents, who participated actively in drafting the IRR.

The Philippine Chamber of Telecommunications Operators has said that some provisions of the law undermine regulatory oversight and fair competition, noting that the law only requires entrants to obtain cybersecurity certification after two years of operations.

The IRR will set security standards applicable to all, incumbents and new entrants alike, he said.

New entrants will also be directed to underserved markets or the geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas (GIDA).

“Part of the IRR is to encourage them to operate in areas without connectivity,” Mr. Aguda said.

Mr. Aguda has said that some foreign companies like Elon Musk’s Starlink have signified their interest in helping prepare the IRR.