THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said it is bracing for the full impact of the US tariffs to show up in the August export figures, and is stepping up its support for exporters who may be affected.

The support includes help in finding new markets and facilitating trade paperwork, it said.

“The surge in US-bound shipments in recent months was largely driven by frontloading activities and accelerated shipments ahead of the implementation of the 19% reciprocal tariff by the US, which took effect in August,” Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque said.

“This strategic move by exporters was aimed at mitigating the immediate impact of the tariff hike. As such, we anticipate that the full effect of the tariff will begin to reflect in the August export data onwards,” she added.

Citing the Philippine Statistics Authority, the DTI said merchandise exports sustained their upward trend in July at $7.34 billion, up 17.3% from a year earlier.

“Driven mainly by the robust performance of the electronics sector, this marks the seventh consecutive month of growth,” the DTI said.

In the first seven months, exports rose 13.9% to $48.62 billion.

“The electronics sector remained the primary engine of export growth, rising 24.5% to $3.92 billion in July,” the DTI said.

“This was driven by semiconductors, reflecting strong global demand for these components and integrated circuits, which are critical to global supply chains for consumer electronics, vehicles, and other digital devices,” it added.

Exports of mineral products, including copper, nickel, and gold, also rose in July, with shipments increasing 7.1% to $522.39 million.

“Copper and nickel are key inputs for clean energy and battery technologies; exports of other manufactured goods also advanced 5.6% to $395.77 million,” DTI said.

According to Ms. Roque, the rise in exports reflects the resiliency of exporters despite a challenging global trading environment.

“As Philippine exporters brace for the impact of the new 19% tariff imposed by the US, the DTI is intensifying its support programs to help businesses stay competitive and find new markets,” she said.

In particular, she said that the department is helping the exporters connect with buyers and assisting them with export documents and customs procedures.

The DTI is also conducting nationwide sessions on improving packaging, marketing, and meeting international standards, and helping small companies obtain certifications and other export requirements.

Export Marketing Bureau Director Bianca Pearl R. Sykimte said the DTI is encouraging exporters to diversify Europe, ASEAN, and the Middle East.

“With targeted trade promotions, business-matching programs, and platforms like PHX Source and the FTA Integrated Portal, we are helping Filipino exporters seize opportunities in new markets,” she added.

In July, the US remained the top export market, accounting for 15.8%, or $1.16 billion, of Philippine exports.

The other top markets were Hong Kong at 15.2% ($1.12 billion), Japan at 13.6% ($996.44 million), China at 11.3% ($832.57 million), and the Netherlands at 4.3% ($317.25 million).

Ms. Roque said the DTI is pushing participation in international fairs and missions across Asia, the Middle East, and Europe, and supporting online selling through platforms like Shopee Malaysia.

“The DTI is also pushing for policy changes abroad to make it easier for Philippine products to enter foreign markets,” she said.

“To future-proof exporters, the DTI is investing in digital tools that provide real-time market insights and helping businesses improve their online presence and e-commerce capabilities,” she added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile