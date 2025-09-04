THE public-private partnership (PPP) project pipeline now consists of 229 projects valued at P2.77 trillion, following the removal of several digitalization and waste management initiatives.

In a document released to reporters, the PPP Center said three national projects were delisted while two new ones were added as of Sept. 3.

In the previous listing issued on July 28, the PPP tallied 230 projects worth P2.86 trillion.

The delisted projects were the P29.39-billion 3,000-tons-per-day Manila Waste-to-Energy Facility Project and the P320-million digitalization project of the Philippine Retirement Authority.

The PPP Center said the unsolicited proposals was dropped following the “failure of negotiations.”

Also delisted was the solicited proposal of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) for a sanitary landfill and waste-to-energy project in New Clark City, which was removed due to “changes in the mode of implementation.”

Two new national projects joined the pipeline — the P29.62-billion Waste-to-Energy Project of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority, and Phase 4 of the School Infrastructure Project of the Department of Education.

The PPP Center website indicates the Department of Transportation (DoTr) as the top implementing agency, with projects amounting to P2.83 trillion.

The Philippine National Railways (PNR) follows with P1.04 trillion in upcoming projects.

Other top major agencies include the Toll Regulatory Board with P616.33 billion, Cavite province with P480.52 billion, and the Philippine National Construction Corp. with P477.55 billion. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante