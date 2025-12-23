PRU LIFE Insurance Corp. of UK Philippines (Pru Life UK) booked a new business annual premium equivalent (NBAPE) of P7.38 billion in the first nine months of 2025, it said on Monday.

The insurer said this result came as it expanded its distribution network and enhanced its digital capabilities to cater to its clients’ protection needs.

It added that its “strong performance” bolsters its market leadership.

“Strong performance is only meaningful when it reflects the impact we create for our customers. We continue to see growing awareness among Filipino families on the importance of protection and long-term financial planning. Our role is to help them act on that awareness with greater clarity, confidence, and support,” Pru Life UK Chief Finance Officer Francis P. Ortega said.

“Pru Life UK continues to invest in advisory capability, digital access, and customer support to help more Filipino families plan for the future and protect the value they work hard to build,” the company added.

The life insurer recently launched PRULove Wealth Direct, a single‑pay traditional endowment plan.

The product offers guaranteed net annual cash payouts equivalent to 4% of the single premium for seven years along with a full return of premium at the end of the term, and life insurance coverage worth 125% of the single premium.

“Loanable cash values also allow policyholders to access their funds for emergencies or major expenses,” the insurer said.

“Customers are looking for solutions that are dependable and aligned with their priorities. PRULove Wealth Direct enables them to make the most out of life, while securing protection for their families, wherever they are in their financial journey,” Mr. Ortega added. “As the aspirations of Filipino families evolve, our promise remains the same. We are here to help them protect what matters, prepare for the future and move forward with peace of mind.”

Pru Life UK booked a premium income of P48.15 billion and a net income of P3.72 billion in 2024, Insurance Commission (IC) data showed.

Meanwhile, the life insurance industry booked a premium income of P299.45 billion in the first nine months of 2025, up from P263.21 billion in the comparable year-ago period, according to the latest IC data. This was mainly driven by the 15.96% increase in variable life premiums to P198.36 billion.

Life insurers’ NBAPE also rose by 11.49% to P55.13 billion in the nine-month period. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante