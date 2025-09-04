THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said it is partnering with Indian telecommunications technology firm iSON Tower Ltd., Inc. to advance digital transformation in its properties.

“We are confident that this partnership will deliver transformative development in our ecozones, with iSON bringing its global expertise in building robust and secure digital networks,” BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang said.

“This will pave the way to faster, more reliable digital services within the BCDA’s properties, helping locators thrive and improving residents’ everyday convenience and quality of life,” he added.

The BCDA’s memorandum of understanding with iSON Tower involves collaborating on project preparation studies for passive telecommunication infrastructure and related projects in BCDA economic zones.

The partnership is a product of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s state visit to India last month.

It is expected to set the stage for the development of common telecommunication towers in New Clark City in Tarlac, Camp John Hay in Baguio City, Poro Point Freeport Zone in La Union, Morong Discovery Park in Bataan, and Bonifacio Global City in Taguig.

“I’m so glad to have this opportunity to sign this MoU to make sure that every Filipino has digital connectivity,” iSON Tower Founder and Chairman Vivek Gupta said.

“Whether it’s an institution, a development area, or a common man on the street, everybody is entitled to 4G and 5G connectivity and moving forward,” he added.

iSON Tower is a subsidiary of India’s iSON Group, which is accredited by the Philippine government to build common towers. — Justine Irish D. Tabile