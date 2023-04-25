THE European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP) said the 10-year Maritime Industry Development Plan (MIDP) holds promise for further improving the country’s logistics.

The MIDP is the government’s plan for modernizing domestic shipping, improving ports, enhancing transport safety and security, and upgrading seafarer training.

The ECCP made the remarks after the Philippines moved up 17 places in the World Bank’s Logistics Performance Index to 43 out of 139 countries.

“Seamless and sustainable trade are essential. The Chamber further supports measures that will aid logistical efficiency as well as customs and trade facilitation,” the ECCP said in a statement.

Aside from the timely implementation of the MIDP, the ECCP said that the full operation of the National Single Window for trade and integrating it with the ASEAN Single Window “can also help the country’s logistics performance.” — Justine Irish D. Tabile