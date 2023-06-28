CONVERGE CT Solutions, Inc. is offering its new cloud-based hotel management system to 150,000 micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) operating in the tourism sector.

Together with another technology firm Comise Solutions, Inc., Converge built the product, which aims to digitalize MSME hotels and resorts to better compete with large hotel chains.

“The Converge Workplace Hotel Management Solution gives more control and visibility of small hotels over their operations,” said Converge Chief Operations Officer Jesus C. Romero in a statement.

“With this solution, small hotels and resorts now have the ability on their website to accept direct bookings and payments. For this to happen it means you automate the operations of the hotel,” he added.

Converge said its offering is beneficial to hotel owners as it will eliminate commission fees paid to hotel booking aggregators.

Jojo Abundancia, president of Comise Solutions, said the new technology will help hotels to automate their hotel operations and accurately monitor the inventory, pricing, and booking of guests.

Comise Solutions is the authorized reseller of the eZee Hospitality Solutions – Cloud Based Property Management System, Channel Manager, and Reservations Management System.

Through the new solution, hotels will also be allowed to manage room inventory and their different departments.

As part of its requirements, interested customers will only need to have a strong broadband connection.

“Hotel and resort owners who use our flexiBIZ connectivity product can upgrade their hotel management system with this value-added solution,” said Mr. Romero.

“Before, these were available only to 5-star hotels because they’re the ones who can spend millions of pesos to acquire these kinds of systems. Now, these are available to everyone because it’s a subscription-based software,” said Mr. Abundancia.

Mr. Abundancia also said the new solution would unlock more opportunities for MSMEs as it would help in preventing issues such as overbooking and long lines at the front desk. — Justine Irish D. Tabile