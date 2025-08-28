A PROJECT funded by the Department of Science and Technolgy (DoST) is seeking to develop varieties of alfalfa for use as forage by the dairy industry.

The project, conducted by the University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines is evaluating nine alfalfa varieties in Misamis Oriental, the DoST’s Philippine Council for Agriculture, Aquatic and Natural Resources Research and Development said in a statement.

While alfalfa is traditionally cultivated in temperate climates, Thailand has developed a tropical alfalfa crop, indicating the potential to grow such forage in the Philippines, it noted.

“If the project is successful in producing alfalfa, the country will have a good feed resource for dairy animals that can potentially reduce the cost to produce milk,” Synan S. Baguio, a participant in the project, was quoted as say-ing.

Alfalfa is deemed the “gold standard” for dairy animals due to its superior nutritional value.

Seven varieties were sourced from subtropical regions and two from temperate climates that include Flowcote 614 QL Lucerne, Hunter River Lucerne, Upper Murray Seeds “Silverado 9,” Flowcote 914 QL Lucerne, Flowcote Se-quel Lucerne, Upper Murray Seeds “Silverosa GT 7,” Upper Murray Seeds “Silverland,” Bulldog 505, and Bulldog 805. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza