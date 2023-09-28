THE COMMISSION on Higher Education (CHED) and the Department of Health (DOH) signed and launched on Thursday the implementing guidelines for an upskilling program for clinical care associates (CCAs).

“The program’s primary objectives include supporting underboard BS Nursing graduates and enabling currently employed registered nurses to focus on high-value-added roles,” the Private Sector Advisory Council said in a statement, following the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) in Malacañang for the Nurse Workforce Complementation and Upskilling Program for CCAs.

The program empowers unlicensed nursing graduates with trainings and allows them to perform essential noncore functions under the mentorship of registered nurses.

“As a very simple explanation, it allows those nursing graduates who have taken their boards and have not been able to pass the board… to work nonetheless if they can establish their competencies in certain subjects of the nursing curriculum… and that way, they can get to work immediately,” President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said in a speech at the MOU signing.

“At the same time, we give them the opportunity to attend tutorials, to attend classes, to review so that the next time the boards come around, they have a better chance of passing those boards,” he added. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza