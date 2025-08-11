THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said it is expecting over $50 million worth of investment from an Indian operator of dialysis centers.

It said NephroPlus is planning to expand its renal care network in the Philippines, possibly leading to the creation of 1,000 jobs in the next three years.

“NephroPlus, which currently operates 39 dialysis centers nationwide, announced plans to scale up to 150 clinics by 2028, focusing on underserved provinces and areas with high prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD),” the DTI said.

“The company’s expansion includes building new centers, localizing the manufacturing of dialysis-related supplies, and establishing a training academy for Filipino hemodialysis nurses,” it added.

Since its entry in 2020, the company has invested around $30 million, employing over 600 staff.

“It has forged partnerships with local governments in Cavite, Aklan, and Cebu to expand dialysis access through public-private partnerships (PPPs). The company plans to earmark around $50 million for the expansion,” it added.

Among the company’s upcoming projects is a greenfield clinic in Noveleta, Cavite, which is awaiting BoI board approval. It is expected to house 12 advanced dialysis machines.

“When we open more doors to healthcare, we open more doors to inclusive growth … This partnership shows how the private sector can help us bring quality care to every Filipino, wherever they are,” Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina A. Roque said.

The NephroPlus three-year plan involves tripling its Philippine workforce, deploying artificial intelligence-enabled treatment monitoring, and conduct clinical research in dialysis care.

“These initiatives are expected to contribute significantly to the Philippines’ growing healthcare economy, estimated to rise sharply amid increasing cases of CKD linked to diabetes and hypertension,” the DTI said.

In a separate statement, the DTI said President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. met with executives of the Hinduja Group to obtain new investments.

According to the DTI, the conglomerate, which is involved in the automotive, finance, and technology industries, is expected to create 1,000 additional jobs with its prospective investment.

Unit Hinduja Global Solutions, a business process management company, has an ongoing expansion in the Philippines, which includes new offices in Bonifacio Global City and Iloilo and a recently launched AI Hub in Quezon City.

“These projects, backed by an estimated $5 million in fresh investment, position the Philippines as a strategic partner in Hinduja’s growth in the Asia-Pacific region,” the DTI said.

To date, the company employs more than 3,800 across seven delivery centers in Quezon City, Taguig, Cebu, and Iloilo.

Since entering the country in 2003, the company has invested over $50 million in the Philippines.

“Beyond business process management, the delegation also invited Hinduja to explore opportunities in renewable energy, mobility, automotive, banking, and other priority sectors under the Philippine Development Plan, citing complementarities between Indian and Filipino industries,” the DTI said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile