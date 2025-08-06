THE Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said it obtained P75 million in funding from the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center to hire consultants for the modernization of the Poro Point Seaport.

In a statement on Wednesday, BCDA said that the funding for consultants in the modernization of San Fernando International Seaport in Poro Point, La Union was sourced from the Project Development and Monitoring Facility.

Under the technical assistance agreement, the BCDA and the PPP Center “will jointly engage expert consultants to undertake the end-to-end preparation of the project under a PPP arrangement.”

“This advisory package covers feasibility studies, market analysis, legal and financial structuring, PPP transaction support, and other related expenses, with an indicative budget of P74.90 million,” it added.

Targeted to begin construction by the second quarter of 2027, the modernization is expected to be completed by 2029.

“Once operational, the upgraded seaport will support regional industries in Pangasinan, La Union, and the Ilocos provinces as well as enhance Poro Point Freeport Zone’s appeal to logistics investors and export-oriented manufacturers here and abroad,” the BCDA said.

The bulk and break-bulk terminal is being positioned as fully containerized port.

The project covers the installation of quay and yard cranes for faster cargo turnaround, expansion of storage and stacking areas, and the deployment of advanced terminal operating systems.

The modernization also aims to automate gates, digitalize freight management, and improve road and future rail connectivity for seamless cargo movement.

BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang said Northern Luzon’s participation in global trade is currently limited by the state of its port infrastructure.

“This project is designed to change that by enabling full containerization, streamlining logistics, and anchoring regional industries to more competitive supply chains,” he said.

“It is a critical step in realizing Poro Point’s vision as a strategic economic gateway for Northern Luzon,” he added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile